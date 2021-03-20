NCAA gives official reasons for suspending Azman Air

Suspended Azman Air has been described as an accident waiting to happen, following the discovery of a series of serious incidents and numerous unprofessional conduct involving the airline, in recent times, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has said.

Mr Sam Adurogboye, General Manager, Public Affairs, NCAA, who stated this in a press statement issued in Lagos, on Friday, added that the NCAA was constrained to issue the statement so as to keep the records straight and disabuse the minds of the public that the action it took was anything other than for safety reasons.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that the NCAA had, on Tuesday, suspended flight operations by Azman Air with immediate effect, over a series of incidents involving its Boeing 737 aircraft.

Adurogboye explained that the suspended airline had at least three serious incidents, including burst tyres, within the past six weeks, such that the NCAA could not continue to allow such unprofessional…