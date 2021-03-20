Politicising appointment of judicial officers will destroy democracy says ex-CJN



Former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen has said that the appointment of judicial officers must not be politicised for democracy and democratic governance to thrive in Nigeria.

Onnoghen made the assertion on Friday in Abuja at the unveiling of a book entitled: “Fundamental Rights (Enforcement Procedure) Rules, 2009, Practice, Procedure, Forms and Precedents” authored by Mr Ogwu Onoja, (SAN).

“Let me sound this note of warning that the appointment of judicial officers must never be allowed to be politicised, otherwise, democracy and democratic governance will be dead,” Onnoghen said.