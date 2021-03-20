Politicising appointment of judicial officers will destroy democracy says ex-CJN

Former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen has said that the appointment of judicial officers must not be politicised for democracy and democratic governance to thrive in Nigeria.
Onnoghen made the assertion on Friday in Abuja at the unveiling of a book entitled: “Fundamental Rights (Enforcement Procedure) Rules, 2009, Practice, Procedure, Forms and Precedents” authored by Mr Ogwu Onoja, (SAN).
“Let me sound this note of warning that the appointment of judicial officers must never be allowed to be politicised, otherwise, democracy and democratic governance will be dead,” Onnoghen said.
Onnoghen also noted the need for judicial officers to be courageous in the discharge of their duties.
“Emerging Nigerian judges should not go the direction of injustice because without courageous judges, Nigeria is doomed.
“During my tenure, the problem of Nigeria was not the Nigerian judiciary, but those who had no regard for the rule of law.
“We must…
Source: Vanguard Newspaper