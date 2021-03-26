FRSC deploys 25, 224 personnel, patrol vehicles, ambulances for Easter

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed 25, 224 personnel to cover various highways across the country, with monitors also deployed to ensure compliance with operational guidelines during the Easter period.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem, Corps Public Education Officer, on Friday in Abuja.

Kazeem said deploying such personnel as necessary to ensure safe and smooth Easter celebrations.

According to him, the special patrol-schedule is to commence from March 31 and terminate on April 1.

He said the deployed personnel included; 7,100 Officers, 18,124 Marshals, Inspectors, Road Marshal assistants and additional 15,225 Special Marshals who would cover all the identified areas across the country.

He said management staff, zonal Commanding Officers, Sector Commanders and Deputy Corps Commanders at the National Headquarters were also deployed.

“This includes Corridor Commanders, deployed to the Field Commands to ensure…