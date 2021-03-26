Nigeria’s destiny can only be actualized through unity

The Minister of Transportation, Mr Chibuike Amaechi, has stressed that the destiny of Nigeria can best actualised in the context of one indivisible and united nation.

Amaechi stated this while delivering the 34th Convocation Lecture of the University of Calabar, titled “The National Question and the Challenges of Nationhood in Nigeria” held on Friday in Calabar.

The Minister said that what was required was for all Nigerians to continue to work towards a nation in which the doors of opportunity are open to all citizens irrespective of ethnicity, creed, class or circumstance.

Amaechi noted that tackling insecurity and criminality must also be on the front burner to avoid an escalation leading to un-governability.

He also cautioned the political elite on actions that contribute to insecurity in the nation.

“I agree with those patriotic voices who have cautioned that we need to do everything to arrest the general drift towards un-governability and state…