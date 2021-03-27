Match Day 5 results in 2021 AFCON Qualifiers

By
Headliners
-
2


AFCON trophy reportedly stolen from CAF headquarters in Egypt

Result

Below is the result of a Match Day 5 fixture played in Group L of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Qualifiers, played on Saturday in Maseru:

Lesotho 0-0 Sierra

Benin 0-O Nigeria (Half Time)

Group L Standings

Team P GD Pts

Nigeria 4 +3 8

Benin Republic 4 +1 7

Sierra Leone 5 -1 4

Lesotho 5 -3 3

Vanguard News Nigeria

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR