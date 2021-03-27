Match Day 5 results in 2021 AFCON Qualifiers

Result
Below is the result of a Match Day 5 fixture played in Group L of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Qualifiers, played on Saturday in Maseru:
Lesotho 0-0 Sierra
Benin 0-O Nigeria (Half Time)
Group L Standings
Team P GD Pts
Nigeria 4 +3 8
Benin Republic 4 +1 7
Sierra Leone 5 -1 4
Lesotho 5 -3 3
