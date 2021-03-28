I killed my one-month old baby out of frustration, 35 year old woman tells Police

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA – Men of the Ogun State Police command have arrested a 35 years old woman, Sukurat Olajoke for allegedly killing her one month old baby, and subsequently dumped the corpse in Ogun river.

The suspect, according to a statement by the command spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, was arrested, when policemen attached to Enugada divisional headquarters in Abeokuta who were on routine patrol with the DPO, SP Baba Hamzat saw the woman throwing something suspicious into the river.

Oyeyemi said, “the suspicious behavior of the woman, after throwing the object into the river attracted the policemen who quickly apprehended her for questioning”.

“It was on interrogation that the suspect, who lives at Agboole Alakoye area of Igbo Ora in Oyo state, confessed that she threw into the river the corpse of her one month old baby, who she killed out of frustration”.

She added that, “the person who is responsible for the pregnancy of the baby, rejected…