PDP’s road to Aso Rock

By Dirisu Yakubu

The largest opposition party in the land, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has not hidden its ambition to reclaim power particularly at the centre in the next election cycle.

With other opposition parties doing practically nothing but occasional passive interventions in the nation’s polity; the PDP has been left with the onerous task of speaking for vast majority of Nigerians disappointed with the stewardship of President Muhammadu Buhari in the past five and a half years.

Time and again, stalwarts of the party have had cause to urge Nigerians to give it another chance, stressing that the narrative which influenced the decision they made in 2015 to trust the All Progressives Congress, APC, has since turned out a scam. Among those who have stood up to be counted in this wise are Prince Uche Secondus, Kola Ologbondiyan, Aminu Tambuwal and Walid Jibrin, national chairman, national publicity secretary, Chairman, PDP Governors’ Forum and Chairman, PDP Board…