Police foil kidnap attempt, rescue 5 victims after fierce gun-battle with bandits in Kaduna

The Police Command in Kaduna State said on Sunday that its operatives foiled kidnapping attempt and rescued five victims.

The Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Muhammad Jalige, confirmed the incident in a statement issued in Kaduna.

“The command wishes to inform the general public of its relentless effort to curb the menace of banditry, kidnapping, rustling and armed robbery in the state and the successes recorded in the process,” Jalige said.

According to him, “on March 26, at about 12:00hrs information has it that some bandits numbering 10 with sophisticated weapons blocked Kaduna to Birnin Gwari road in an attempt to kidnap five occupants of a Volkswagen Golf vehicle with Reg.No DKA 539 TU, heading towards Birnin Gwari from Kaduna.

“On receiving the report, patrol team attached to Buruku Division immediately swung into action, engaged the bandits in a fierce gun duel and successfully repelled the bandits who scampered into the forest with various degrees of…