Preventing avoidable death in Nigeria

ON January 19, 2021, around 8.15 am on the Presidential Boulevard Road near Guarantee Trust Bank opposite Lawson Group School, Kuto, in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, a tanker transporting petrol exploded, killing at least one person and burning scores of vehicles.

That same day, at about 1.30 pm, another tanker laden with PMS fell and spilled its content on the road along Alapere-Ogudu area in Lagos State.

Also recently, on Saturday, January 23, 2021, around 6.00 pm, a truck loaded with cement, following brake failure, rammed into some business centres and shops near the gate of Adekunle Ajasin University, AAU, in Akungba Akoko, Ondo State.

Sadly, the ghastly AAU accident killed three siblings, two of which are final year students of the university. As soon as the mother of the three dead siblings heard about the death of her children, she slumped and died.

Truly, accidents are usually unpredictable, but looking at the deplorable conditions of Nigerian roads and the scraps of…