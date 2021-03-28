Skewed appointments polarising Nigeria — CAN president

Ola Ajayi, Ibadan

THE National President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Reverend Dr Supo Ayokunle has said the polarisation being experienced was triggered by “skewed appointments” made by leaders of the country.

The lopsided appointment, according to him, is polarising the nation on daily basis.

He said the worsening security situation has shown that our leaders are at a loss of what to do.

This came just as the new nations of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Bishop Francis Wale Oke frowned at those calling for negotiation with bandits who kill, kidnap, rape and demand huge ransom saying the government has to put its feet on the ground to prosecute them as the law demands.

Rev Ayokunle said this at thanksgiving service marking the election of Bishop Francis Wale Oke as the 7th national President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria which held at the…