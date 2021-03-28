Utomi, Adeyemi, Chris Ugoh, others to speak at Reinvent conference

By Nnamdi Ojiego

Founder of Centre for Value in Leadership, CVL, Prof Pat Utomi; veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, RMD; Founder of The Covenant Nation, TCN, Pastor Poju Oyemade; Convener at Alpha Leadership Conference, ALC, Pastor Tola Odutola; Lead Pastor of The Elevation Church, Lagos, Godman Akinlabi, and Dr. Sam Adeyemi of Daystar Christian Centre, Lagos, are among the speakers at this year’s annual Reinvent conference.

According to organisers, the event slated for March 31 and April 1, would also have Omozaphue Williams, Femi Adeoti, Dr. Steve Ojeh, Dr. C. U. Okeafor, and Dr. Iboh Afolabi as speakers.

The conference will also be aired live across different social media platforms.

A statement by Pastors Chris Ugoh and Yemisi Ugoh of the King’s Assembly, Port Harcourt, said the programme is aimed at helping people holistically reinvent their lives and…