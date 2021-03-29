Edo: Tribunal dismisses four petitions against Obaseki’s electoral victory

By Ozioruva Aliu

THE Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal late yesterday affirmed the victory of Godwin Obaseki in the September 19, 2020, governorship poll in the state by dismissing all four petitions filed against him and his party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Justice Yunusa Musa-led a three-man tribunal while‎ delivering judgment on the petitions unanimously dismissed all the petitions for lack of merit.

The tribunal held that the petitioners could not substantiate their respective claims and awarded the sum of N200,000 each to INEC, Godwin Obaseki, Philip Shaibu against one of the petitioners, the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

The petitioners, included Action Democratic Party (ADP), Action Peoples Party (APP), Action Alliance (AA) and Allied Peoples Movement (APM). The candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)‎, Agol Tracy, failed to join her party in her petition.

They predicated their cases on the basis of controversial degree…