FG’s regional mining projects’ll galvanise solid minerals sector towards GDP growth — Adegbite

Says COVID-19 stalls arrival of technical auditors on Ajaokuta Steel Company

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arc Olamilekan Adegbite, weekend, assured that Federal Government’s mining projects across the six geopolitical zones will galvanize the solid minerals sector towards boosting the growth of the nation’s Gross Domestic Product, GDP, as they boost the economy.

Adegbite gave the assurance during an interactive session in Lagos about the Ministry’s activities while explaining the essence of the projects.

According to him, the projects will increase revenue generation in the sector and fast-track diversification of the economy, which he revealed that the Federal Government received funds to embark on the projects across the six geopolitical zones as a way of cushioning the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses by giving priorities to minerals where each of the geopolitical zones has a comparative advantage.

