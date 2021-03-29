Gbajabiamila tasks Surulere students on ICT compliance, good behavior





…distributes laptops, other learning materials to 494 Brilliant Students in 38 Surulere schools

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has called on secondary school students in his Surulere 1 Federal Constituency of Lagos State to focus on Information and Communication Technology (ICT) learning to be relevant and competitive in the modern world.

Gbajabiamila, through a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Lanre Lasisi, also urged the students in his constituency to shun all forms of vices, which he said would make them lose focus in life, saying they could not afford to be left behind at this time.

Besides, he empowered 494 exceptional students in 38 junior and senior secondary schools in Surulere 1 Federal Constituency with laptops, e-learning kits, antivirus kits while 38 projectors, in addition to projector screens, Wi-Fi and school furniture were given to the schools.

The laptops were…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper