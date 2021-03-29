Mother of Abiodun Adegoke, tallest basketball player, had painless delivery

The story of Abiodun Adegoke was first published by Chief Segun Odegbami in his column in Saturday Vanguard (read it HERE). Abiodun is a budding basketball star whose reputation has gone ahead of his career. Abiodun Adegoke, currently a teenage student at the MPAC Basketball Academy in Dubai hails from Ibadan. Our Deputy Sports Editor, Jacob Ajom, visited the family at Eleyele area where he met the mother, brother and two sisters.

Unfortunately, his father, Adegoke Waheed, a retired soldier of the Nigerian Army died last year. Below is an excerpt from the interview with Abiodun’s mother, Mrs Jennet Adegoke and his brother, Matthew Adegoke.

How was Abiodun, while growing up?

Matthew: Abiodun as a child, was special. When you see your junior brother (4th behind me) growing above you, to the point that, when he was in school, his schoolmates would be calling him Baba and you know what that means; Baba means father – like you are an old man.

And that…