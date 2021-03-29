Obasa eulogises Tinubu at 69, says Nigeria is blessed

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa has said that the National leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is one of the blessings God has endowed Nigeria with.

Obasa said this in a congratulatory message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Eromosele Ebhomele at the occasion of Tinubu’s 69 birthdays.

Obasa reiterated that Nigeria has a human gift from God and I dare say that your potentials are yet to be fully harnessed by our great country.

“A leader of leaders, almost 21 years after leaving office as governor of Lagos State, you have not only remained a reference point, you have become a phenomenon, one of the most important factors in the politics of Nigeria and parts of the world as well as a consistent topic for political players, analysts and stakeholders in the Nigerian project.

“Your passion for the unity of Nigeria is incomparable. No wonder you are held very high across the…