Peace in Lagos, Kano necessary for Nigeria’s stability — Tinubu

As Buhari, Lawan, Sanwo-Olu, others eulogise ex-gov at 69

By Dayo Johnson, Henry Umoru, Olasunkanmi Akoni, Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Omeiza Ajayi & Bashir Bello

NATIONAL leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, said, yesterday, that Lagos and Kano states must remain peaceful, given their large population and economic potential.

This came on a day President Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan; Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege; the Progressive Governors’ Forum, PGF; Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Rotimi Akeredolu of Lagos and Ondo states, respectively, and the APC, yesterday, hailed Tinubu on his 69th birthday, saying he has nurtured talents for the benefit of the country.

Tinubu said this when he paid a visit to Aminu Ado Bayero, Emir of Kano, as part of the activities slated to mark his (Tinubu) birthday.

The former governor of Lagos said…