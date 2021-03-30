Buhari’s internet savvy, can work from anywhere— Garba Shehu

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the President, Mallam Garba Shehu, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari can work from anywhere and attend to documents, as he is internet savvy.

Shehu also berated critics over insinuations that President Muhammadu Buhari embarked on an emergency medical trip to the UK, noting that there was no emergency and that it was routine medical checks.

Speaking on ChannelsTV, ‘Politics Today’ on Tuesday, Garba said: “It is a medical trip, and there is absolutely no urgency or emergency.

“The President is not in any sick condition. It’s a routine medical checkup. The President has done this with a set of doctors that he has known over many years even before he came into office in 2015 and has continued to do that without any disruption.

“For last year, 2020, he couldn’t…