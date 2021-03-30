Court slates April 16 for judgement in suit challenging IGP’s tenure extension

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Tuesday, fixed April 16 to deliver judgement in the suit that is challenging the legality of the three-month tenure extension President Muhammadu Buhari granted to the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed adjourned the matter for judgement, after all the parties adopted their final briefs of argument.

Cited as Defendants in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/106/2021, which was brought before the court by a constitutional lawyer, Mr. Maxwell Opara, are President Buhari, IGP Adamu, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, and the Nigeria Police Council.

While the Plaintiff, through his lawyer, Mr. Ugochukwu Ezekiel, urged the court to declare the continued stay of Adamu as IGP, as illegal and unconstitutional, the Defendants, prayed the court to dismiss the suit for want of merit.

Mr. E. V….