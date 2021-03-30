Jigawa: Police arrest 8 suspects over alleged vehicles theft

The Police Command in Jigawa has arrested eight persons over the alleged theft of a car and three motorcycles.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Zubairu Aminuddeen stated this while speaking to newsmen in Dutse on Monday.

Aminuddeen said that two of the suspects, aged 20 and 25, were arrested in Kazaure on March 23.

“They were in possession of a gold colour Volkswagen car with registration number GWA 906 BL, which is suspected to have been stolen.”

He further stated that six other persons, aged between 20 and 34 years, were arrested on March 22, in the same area.

The police spokesman said that they were suspected members of a motorcycle theft syndicate terrorising the area.

“The police received intelligence information about the group from a reliable citizen, and they were successfully arrested.

“ Three motorcycles, numbers plates, 11 receipts, a bag of tools, water pumps, one bicycle, and grinding machines were recovered in the process,” he…