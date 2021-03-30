Police vow to arrest man who attacked EEDC staff over non-payment of bill

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, Umuahia

The Police in Abia State has vowed to arrest a suspect, David Ukaibe, for allegedly inflicting machete injuries on a staff of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC, in Oboro, Ikwuano council area.

Commissioner of Police, Abia State, Mrs Janet Agbede, who stated this while receiving a delegation of the EEDC in her office in Umuahia, stressed that the Police would deploy its power to arrest and prosecute the suspect.

The EDDC staff, identified as Obiajulu Atta, was allegedly attacked on March 16, 2021, by Ukaibe, a relation of an EEDC customer, who was to be disconnected for non-payment of electricity bill.

Vanguard gathered that the victim, an operations technician, has been receiving medical attention at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, UNTH, Ituku Ozalla, Enugu.

According to CP Agbede, “When the DPO of that area informed me about the incident, I told him I want to see the suspect. We will do all the necessary things to…