UK mulls helping Nigeria end insecurity, says High Commissioner

British High Commissioner to Nigeria Catriona Laing has expressed worry at the deteriorating security situation in the country, pledging that the UK government was keen on helping Nigeria win its fight against insecurity.

“We are extremely concerned about the deteriorating security situation.

“I mean, Nigeria is facing a lot of problems everywhere – in the Northeast, terrorism; in the Northwest, banditry, kidnapping; in the Middle Belt, the farmers-herders conflict; in the South, the Niger Delta conflict everywhere.

“And the secession movements in the Southeast. So, Nigeria is really struggling”, Liang noted.

Laing expressed these views while speaking to journalists on the sidelines of a reception held to welcome home the 2019/2020 UK Chevening Scholarship beneficiaries.

Laing said the UK government had been helping the Nigerian military in the areas of training, campaign planning, and how to counter IEDs.

“Well, we are here to support and help. We have the…