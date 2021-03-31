Banditry, insurgency: We’re making progress — COAS

By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA — The Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, said yesterday the Nigerian Army was making progress in its efforts to address the myriad of security challenges confronting the nation. He stated this at the end of the ‘Chief of Army Staff Combined 1st Quarter Conference and Nigerian Army Operations Retreat 2021″, in Abuja.

While charging the field commanders not to rest on their oars the COAS also implored them to sustain the tempo of operations and maintain the posture that will create the enabling environment for peace and socio-economic activities to thrive, across the country.

The COAS said, “The operation retreat, particularly, afforded us the opportunity to appraise all Nigerian Army ongoing operations in different parts of the Country such as our operations against the activities of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists, Indigenous people of biafra (IPOB), armed banditry and militancy, among other violent…