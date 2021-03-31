Be vigilant over financial outflows, EFCC chairman charges Nigerians

By Soni Daniel, Abuja

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commissions, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa on Wednesday charged Nigerians to be vigilant and play their part in checking the illicit flow of the nation’s resources out of the country.

He gave the charge in his office while receiving a report on illicit financial flows from a coalition of Nigerian Civil Society Organizations led by the Human and Environmental Development Agenda, HEDA.

Bawa said: “It is one thing for properties to be taken to the UAE and the UK, it is another thing that we here in Nigeria are ensuring that nobody has the opportunity to take them out in the first instance. That is why we want to be proactive in our approach to law enforcement and the fight against corruption in this country.

“And then of course part of our mandate to ensure that proceeds of crime are identified and repatriated for the benefit of all Nigerians. It is not an easy task, it is something that cut across…