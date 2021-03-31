Conduct census of Nigerians in your employ, NSCIA tasks FG

…Slams CAN, says one billion lies can’t quench light of Islam

By Luminous Jannamike

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, NSCIA, yesterday asked the Federal Government to conduct a full-scale religious census of the entire workforce of its Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, to ascertain the states of origin and religious affiliations of the country’s workforce.

The call came against the backdrop of recent outcry by Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, that the shortlisting of more Muslims as Justices of the Court of Appeal was an attempt to Islamise the judiciary. The apex Islamic body said one billion lies by CAN, unleashed on Muslims, would not extinguish the light of Islam in the country. NSCIA also noted that Christianity preaches love, honesty, sincerity, tolerance, good neighbourliness and kindness, among other virtues, and, therefore, urged CAN to desist from blackmail and bigotry.

The Council, in a statement co-signed by Prof. Salisu…