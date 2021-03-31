Easter: Police synergise with Amotekun, others against possible security breach in Ondo

The Police Command in Ondo State says it has synergised with Amotekun corps and other security agencies to provide adequate security for residents during the Easter celebrations.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Tee Leo-Ikoro, made the disclosure in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday.

NAN reports that this year’s Easter celebration is scheduled for April 2 to April 5.

Leo-Ikoro also said that the command had dispatched its officers and men to all strategic places to all the nooks and crannies of the state to ensure adequate security.

The police spokesman warned criminals to steer clear of the state, saying it was not a safe haven for them to perpetrate their heinous crimes.

He also assured residents of the state that tight security had been put in place for them to enjoy the celebrations.

“We are in synergy with Amotekun corps and other security agencies in order to ensure tight security in all the nooks and…