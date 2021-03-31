Firms sue Rivers State govt over N25bn consultancy fee

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA -Two consultancy firms that assisted some states to get Paris Club refunds, have dragged Rivers State Government before an Abuja High Court over its alleged refusal to pay them a debt of N25billion.

The Rivers State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice was equally cited as a Defendant in the suit marked FCT/HC/CV/374/2021. The Claimants, J.O. Atunbi and Mauritz Walton Nigeria Limited, told the court that the debt accumulated, following failure of the Defendants to pay an agreed 18% of the sum of N143 billion, as consultancy fees for its role in the federal government’s refund of excess deductions in the Paris Club loans.

The Claimants told the court that Rivers State Government engaged them sometime in March 2014, “as consultants for the propose of forensic analysis and reconciliation of the deductions and consequential recovery of the excess debits/deductions which appeared to have been made against the first defendant by…