Just in: Soludo escapes assassination attempt as gunmen kill police orderly

Reports reaching Vanguard indicate ex-governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Chukwuma Soludo, came under attack by unknown gunmen believed to be assassins at an event in Anambra state.

The state police command has confirmed the incident but yet to give details of casualties.

Reports, however, claimed that two policemen attached to the ex-Central bank Governor were killed in the attack.

Details shortly…

