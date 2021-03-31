Makinde to reinvigorate security architecture in Oyo, meets traditional rulers, security agencies

…as Alaafin faults govs lack of power to control police

By Adeola Badru

As part of continued efforts of the Oyo State government to nip crimes and criminality in the bud, Governor ‘Seyi Makinde on Wednesday, assured of his resolution not to shy-away from governance and provision of adequate security for the lives and property of residents, irrespective of constraints faced by all in the state.

He gave the assurance, during an enlarged security meeting with traditional rulers and security agencies in the state, held at the House of Chiefs, Secretariat, Ibadan, which also recorded the attendance of the deputy governor, Rauf Olaniyan; Secretary to the State Government, Olubamiwo Adeosun and other top government functionaries.

At the meeting, the governor who stressed that security was one of the cardinal points of his administration, also pointed out that security also formed the content of his accelerated roadmap to development from 2019 to 2023.

He…