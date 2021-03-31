NASC charges stakeholders to abide by Seed Act 2019

Assures conducive environment for seed biz to thrive

Says violators of Act’ll be jailed

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The National Agricultural Seeds Council, NASC, Tuesday, charged stakeholders to abide by the National Agricultural Seeds Council Act 2019, for their operations according to best global practices.

The charge was given in an address by Director-General, NASC, Dr Philip Ojo, while declaring open a one-day ‘Stakeholders’ Sensitization and Capacity Building Workshop on the Implementation of the NASC Act 2019’ held in Abuja.

Ojo said it was important for the Council to gather seed companies across the country for sensitisation as there are areas of the Act they are to know and operate accordingly in order not to violate those provisions in the Act.

He further stated that the Act has introduced a number of innovations including third-party certification, which creates avenues for young people and others to participate in seed quality control as a third…