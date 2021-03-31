We’re ready to partner with groups, association to achieve a healthier state – Akeredolu

Commends AMAICOMMA, IRD for facilitating Mother and Child hospital in Ugbo

Dayo Johnson – Akure

The Mother and Child Hospital built at Ode-Ugbo in ilaje council area of Ondo State will address the health needs of the people in the disadvantaged oil-rich community.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu performed the groundbreaking of the N230m hospital in 2019 with a promise of qualitative and affordable health services across the state.

Babalola said the present administration in the state was ready to partner with groups and associations that share a similar concern to achieve a healthier state.

The health facility project was initiated by the Amalgamation of Ilaje Ugbo Coastal Communities Association (AMAICOMMA) and Ilaje Regional Development Committee (IRDC), is being financed by Chevron Nigeria Limited

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu speaking through a director in the State Hospital Management Board (HMB) Dr. Bobola Babatola said this when he led a team of medical…