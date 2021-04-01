Breaking: 51m Nigerians enroll for NIN

–Total SIM registration hits 189m

—Says those without NIN risk 7 or 14-yrs imprisonment

—1,700 centers spread across Nigeria

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Federal Government on Thursday said about fifty one (51) million Nigerians have so far completed their enrollment in the ongoing National Identity Number, NIN.

The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, who disclosed this during the ministerial organized by the Presidential Media Team at the State House, Abuja, said about 189 million Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) have been registered in the country.

The Minister said out of the number, 150 million have completed registration while the remainder have problems of improper registration.

Pantami, who was flanked by heads of parastatals in the ministry warned that those yet to obtain their NIN, risk seven or 14 years imprisonment as stipulated by the Nigerian Constitution.

He noted that while obtaining a SIM card maybe optional, NIN is…