Chancellor hails technology-driven innovations in NOUN

The Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Igwe Lawrence Agubuzu, has lauded the technology-driven innovations and transformation in the institution.

Agubuzu made the commendation on Thursday, when the new Vice-Chancellor (VC) of NOUN, Prof. Olufemi Peters, visited his palace in the Ezema Olo Kingdom in Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Agubuzu, who is also the Chairman of, Traditional Rulers’ Council of the state, said that the innovations had placed the university in a vantage position in both the COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 era.

The royal father, who mobilised all his subjects to receive Peters, assured the new management of the university of his fatherly support and counsel to enable it to succeed.

“I am very happy that you visited today and travelled from Abuja to meet me and my subjects. We are not taking this sacrifice for granted.

“My heart is gladdened that the Federal Government appointed somebody within the system and who has…