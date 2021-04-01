Commuters stranded as BRT suspends operations on Ikorodu/TBS Routes

By Bose Adelaja

Thousands of commuters were stranded on Wednesday, in Lagos State, as Primero Transport Services Ltd., operator of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) in the state, suspended the bus operations from Ikorodu Enroute Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS).

As early as 6 am, Hundreds of commuters were seen at various bus shelters waiting endlessly for the buses just as commercial drivers seized the occasion to increase fares exorbitantly on the route.

At Ikorodu and Mile 12 Terminals, hundreds of commuters were seen lamenting the situation. It was the same stories at Ketu, Ojota and Maryland up to Fadeyi as commuters lamented the situation.

Some commuters who spoke with Vanguard said the bus operators ought to have known how vital their operation is and take various steps to inform members of the public before withdrawing their services.

Mrs How’s Tawakalitu who lives in Ojota, Mr Kunle Ejiro who boards the bus daily from. Ojota to Costain said she might end up spending a minimum…