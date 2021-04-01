COVID-19: Commonwealth project donates equipment, medical consumables to Zamfara

The Zamfara-based Commonwealth health project, ”Lafiya Programme” has donated 119 infrared thermometers, Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and medical consumables to Zamfara State to support its COVID-19 response.

The programme Coordinator in the state, Dr Mannir Bature, disclosed this in Gusau, on Wednesday, at the closeout meeting of the programme in the state, funded by the Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO).

“In order to ensure effective COVID-19 response in the state, as well as the continuation of essential healthcare services to the people of Zamfara state, the UK Government, through the Lafiya programme has donated COVID-19 response equipment to the state.

“The items are for distribution to primary health care centres, as part of its core objectives of protecting the health workers and ensuring the continuation of essential maternal, newborn and child health services in the state,” Bature said.

According to him, the donated items comprised 1,553 pieces…