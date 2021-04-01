Hoodlums attack former Sports Minister’s residence in Plateau

Hoodlums have attacked the residence of former Sports Minister, Damishi Sango, in Plateau State, shooting two security details and a boy in the process.

It was gathered that the hooodlums attacked the residence at Danwal, Ganawuri after Vom, in Riyom Local Government Area around 9:00pm on Wednesday.

It was also learnt their rifles were carted away by the bandits.

Spokesman of the Plateau Police Command, ASP. Gabriel Ubah, confirmed the incident.

“The Command is aware of the incident at Riyom and the victims have been rushed to the hospital where they are receiving treatment.

“I am not aware yet whether they were dispossessed of their rifles.

” A team of detectives and intelligence officers have already commenced investigation and manhunt for the criminals.”

