IBEDC deploys special rapid response team to mitigate disruption of electricity supply

By Adeola Badru

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), has deployed a special rapid response team to reinforce and strengthen its service delivery, an effort to mitigate the effect of any disruption of electricity supply during the Easter celebration.

The Chief Operating Officer (COO) Engr. John Ayodele, made the disclosure, in a statement made available to Vanguard, noting that it was illegal and dangerous for anyone to trade, live or work near electricity installations or even tamper with them.

While wishing all its customers and Nigerians a safe and memorable Easter holiday, Engr. Ayodele said: “We recognize the fact that the demand for electricity always increases during the festive season, we have therefore positioned our technical crew to monitor and patrol the network to ensure faults are cleared as and when due and also mitigate the effect of any disruption to electricity supply.”

He, however, warned against vandalism and tampering with equipment…