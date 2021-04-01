INEC postpones Continuous Voter Registration till June

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has explained its inability to commence the Continuous Voter Registration, CVR, exercise by the end of the first quarter, saying the exercise will now commence in June.

Chairman of the Commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu disclosed this at a news conference Thursday in Abuja.

According to him, the CVR could not recommence in 2020 due largely to the COVID-19 pandemic, explaining that in line with the general advice by health officials regarding events involving large groups of people, INEC considered it inauspicious to restart the CVR at the height of the pandemic.

He said the Commission issued a detailed policy on conducting elections in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, which focused mainly on elections proper since these elections must hold to prevent any constitutional crisis linked to the end of tenure.

“In the light of the prevailing circumstances, the Commission promised the nation that it would…