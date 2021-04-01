Leadership notes from Gov Zulum

By Dakuku Peterside

LAST week, at a lecture, to commemorate my 50th birthday and the public presentation of my book entitled: Strategic Turnaround: the story of a government agency, the Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, raised the bar of discourse on a number of national issues. As would be expected the news media made a feast of the position of the cerebral but frank professor turned governor.

Speaking on the topic: “Security and Economic Growth: Leadership in Challenging Times”, the Borno governor aligned himself with the calls by a growing list of political elite insisting that power should shift to the South at the end of the Buhari presidency. In his words: “Power rotation is a covenant between us, hence, the need to shift the power to South.”

The governor’s statement aligns with prominent Northerners’ recent views, such as Katsina State governor, Bello Masari; Kaduna’s governor, Nasir El-Rufai; his Kano counterpart, Abdullahi Ganduje, and former…