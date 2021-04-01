Nigeria expects 70m J&J vaccine doses through Africa Union — NPHCDA

…Vaccinates 718,412 persons with 1st dose of AstraZeneca shot

By Sola Ogundipe, Chioma Obinna & Gabriel Olawale

In the wake of the suspension of the exports of the AstraZeneka vaccine doses by India, Nigeria expects to receive up to 70 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine this year through the African Union, the Nigeria Primary Healthcare Development Agency, NPHCDA, has disclosed.

The Executive Director of the agency, Dr Faisal Shuaib, told Reuters in an interview in Abuja that Nigeria expects to initially receive 30 million doses of the J&J shot in July through the AU.

He said although the deal is yet to be finalised, the country was having talks with the AU over the development.

Africa’s COVID-19 vaccination programme was boosted on Monday with the announcement by pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson, that it will supply up to 400 million doses of its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine to the African Union.

The supplies are meant to help Africa reach…