Orji Kalu tours constituency projects in Bende, Ohafia LGAs

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, has undertaken a two-day inspection tour of his ongoing constituency projects in Bende and Ohafia Local Government Areas of Abia.

Reports have it that Kalu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), represents Abia North Senatorial District.

He inspected the renovated Okoko Item Primary School and four-kilometer Amokwe-Item–Ugwu Rubber Road and 7.5-kilometre Amurie-Nkporo-Abiriba Road under construction.

Others were the ongoing seven-kilometre Akanu Ukwu-Abia Road and two-kilometre Isiugwu-Ohafia Road projects and renovated Ugwu Afia Primary School, Akanu Ohafia.

The lawmaker also inspected two motorised borehole projects in Amurie Nkporo and Ngbaja Ndiagbo communities, which are nearing completion.

Kalu also inspected the Okon-Aku Ohafia Road undergoing maintenance through his private arrangement.

NAN reports that jubilant traditional rulers, village heads and natives of the benefitting communities trooped out…