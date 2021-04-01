Osun police arrest, parade 20 suspected cultists, kidnapper

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Following the incessant cult clashes in some parts of the Osun State, the state Police Command on Thursday paraded 20 suspected cultists said to be involved in terrorising residents.

Addressing journalists at the Command headquarters in Osogbo, Police Commissioner, Olawale Olokode said the cultist have arrested aftermath of the clash that claimed three persons lives in the state capital on Sunday, March 28.

“It would be recalled that on 28th March 2021 some unscrupulous elements suspected to be Eiye, Aiye and Alora cult confraternity engaged themselves in supremacy battle which led to the death of three (3) of their members; one Akinwale Rotimi around Arikalamu area of Osogbo and one Sogo Owonikoko popularly called “Marley” around Obate area, Osogbo and one other member.

“In view of the above, the command carried out intelligence-led raid investigation and arrested the following suspected Aiye, Eiye and Alora Confraternity who have been…