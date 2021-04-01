Quarantine Service destroys confiscated donkey skins worth N67m in Abuja

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Nigerian Agricultural Quarantine Service, NAQS, Wednesday, destroyed confiscated donkey skins worth N67 million in Abuja.

This was made known in a statement signed by Head, Media, Communication and Strategy, NAQS, Dr Chigozie Nwodo, which explained the action of the agency.

The statement reads in part, “The Agency wants the consideration of the health and welfare of the endangered species to complement and support the viability of the donkey value chain now and in the future.

“In continuation of its efforts to beat back the illicit exploitation of donkeys in the country and stimulate the sustainable prosperity of donkey skin, the Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (www.naqs.gov.ng), NAQS, yesterday, in Abuja, safely destroyed 1, 500 pieces of outbound donkey skin worth 67 million naira.

“NAQS impounded the cache of donkey skin during several rounds of raids on hideouts used to store donkey skin ready to be trafficked out of…