Sanusi, Lami, others discuss 4th industrial rev at ICAN confab

By Providence Adeyinka

The former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS Executive Chairman, Mohammed Lami, would speak on theme: “The 4th Industrial Revolution: Boom for the Accounting Profession and Panacea for Pandemic” at the 50th Annual Conference of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

Also, Flutterwave boss, Olugbenga Agboola, President of the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC), Mr. Allan Johnson; Hon. Minister of Communications & Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami; among other eminent personalities would also be part of the discussion which holds from April 5 to 9, 2021 at the International Conference Centre Abuja.

A statement from ICAN, signed by Principal Manager, Corporate Communications, Mrs. Bunmi Owolabi, said the conference which will hold physically and virtually will be conducted in strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol as stipulated by the Nigeria…