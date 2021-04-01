SECESSION OR RESTRUCTURING: Alake, Aare Adams, YCE, Afenifere, Akintoye, others clash

*No to secession—Alake

*Clamour for Oodua Republic is long overdue—Gani Adams

*It’s secession or nothing —Akintoye

*Secession, restructuring pointing to same thing—Okurounmu

*Secession too heavy, consequential—Senior Elders Forum

*We want new constitution, not restructuring or secession—YCE

*Oduduwa Republic is our right—Omololu, Afenifere chieftain

*It’s either Oodua Republic or…, YOV insists

By Dayo Johnson, Dapo Akinrefon, Ola Ajayi, Rotimi Ojomoyela & James Ogunnaike

THE agitation for Oodua Republic has continued to generate mixed reactions from various stakeholders across the country.

The clamour for the secession of the Yoruba nation from Nigeria is gradually gaining momentum in the South-West, but the move is not generally accepted by all stakeholders in the region, who expressed divergent views on it.

Similarly, various groups like the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, and its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, as well as Niger-Delta ex-militant leader, Asari…