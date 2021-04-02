Berlin tightens restrictions as Merkel appeals for ‘quiet Easter’

Berlin city authorities on Thursday announced tougher anti-coronavirus restrictions as the national government ramped up its vaccine roll-out across Germany and Chancellor Angela Merkel pleaded for a “quiet Easter.”

Under new rules to apply from Friday, people in Berlin are only allowed to be outdoors alone or in pairs between 9 pm and 5 am, officials told dpa.

The current rules for daytime contacts are, however, to remain in place, with gatherings outdoors and at home limited to a maximum of five people from two households. Children are not included in the restrictions.

The regulations for private indoor gatherings will also be tightened from next Tuesday, with only members of one household plus one other person allowed to be together. No visits will be allowed between 9 pm and 5 am.

Chancellor Angela Merkel also launched an appeal for Germans to stricly adhere to the government rules aimed stemming the spread of the virus over the Easter holiday period.

“With our…