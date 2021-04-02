Court reserves day for judgment over use of PDP logo

By Bashir Bello

A Kano State High Court has on Thursday reserved date for judgement in a case filed by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP seeking the sum of N300 million damage against the State Independent Electoral Commission, KANSIEC for the alleged unlawful use of its logo in the ballot papers during the conduct of the last Local Government elections in the state.

The Kano branch of the party led by it Chairman, Shehu Wada Sagagi through its counsel, Bar. Bashir Yusuf Tudun Wuzirchi had approached the court seeking the interpretation of section 221 of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended and section 89 of Electoral Act and section 7 sub 8 of Kano State Local Government Election Law.

Wuzirchi asked the court to interpret whether a candidate without being sponsored by a party can participate in an election.

He told the court that PDP had earlier informed KANSIEC of their intention not to participate in the election but the Commission went ahead and…