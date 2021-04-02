Gov Sani-Bello condemns killing of soldiers, policemen, others by bandits

Gov. Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger has condemned the killing of soldiers, policemen and others in fresh bandits attack in Shiroro local government areas of the state.

Bello in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mrs Mary Noel-Berje, in Minna on Friday assured communities of Bassa, Zumba and others in Shiroro and Munya local government areas under siege by bandits that the joint military taskforce bases in the area have not been deserted.

He allayed the fears that the taskforce camps were being deserted and security agents leaving the communities after the recent invasion of a military base in Allawa during which six soldiers and a mobile policeman were killed.

Bello regretted the deadly attack and killing of the security agents and urged the communities not to be apprehensive but to remain calm as the security agents have retreated to re-strategise and not left them completely.

“The military has evacuated the corpses of the gallant officers who…