I-G orders adequate police deployment nationwide

The Inspector General of Police (I-G), Mr Mohammed Adamu, has ordered adequate deployment of police personnel across the country to ensure hitch free Easter celebration.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr Frank Mba disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Mba said the order was in line with the commitment of the force to ensure crime free Easter celebrations nationwide.

He called on all State Commissioners of Police (CPs) and their supervising Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) to ensure total security of all public spaces and critical national assets.

Adamu said the deployment would involve both covert and overt operatives, and other operational assets to areas of security interest within the Areas of Responsibilities (AoRs) of the CPs and AIGs.

“They are also to ensure confidence boosting, proactive and high visibility patrols are carried out along the highways, motor parks, train stations, airports, worship centres, banks and…