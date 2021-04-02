Lagos vaccinates 1,700 Hajj intending pilgrims in two days

In fulfilment of its earlier pledge to ensure hitch-free vaccination, the Lagos State Government has vaccinated about 1,700 intending pilgrims embarking on the year 2021 holy pilgrimage to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The two-day vaccination exercise which took place on Saturday and Sunday at the Adeyemi-Bero Auditorium, the Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, was conducted by officials of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHCDA in collaboration with the Lagos State Ministry of Health.

Speaking during the exercise, the Hon. Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Olanrewaju Elegushi, emphasized that since the COVID-19 vaccine is one of the requirements for gaining entry into Saudi Arabia, it became compulsory and expedient for every intending pilgrim, Ulamah (clerics), staff, etc. to get the vaccine.

He disclosed that 1,518 intending pilgrims, 105 Ulamah (clerics), 25 Hajj Guides and 52 members of staff of the…